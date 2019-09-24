Nine babies were just born to firefighters in this California department. The photos are insanely cute

CALIFORNIA – Somebody call 911 — this fire department’s got baby fever.

Nine firefighters at the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District in California all had babies at the same time, between March and July.

So, they did what everyone does for major life events: They had a photoshoot. And the photos. Are. Adorable.

“Say hello to Rancho Cucamonga Fire’s newest little family members! Between March and July of this year, nine babies were born in the department and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment. We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!” said the department on Facebook.

Yes, the fire department confirmed that the turnout coats were, in fact, clean before they put the babies on them. Safety first, people.

Crazy as it may seem, this was actually a coincidence. The fathers began talking to one another in the department and the word about the mass pregnancies spread “like wildfire,” Gabrielle Costello, a spokesperson for the department and also one of the new moms, told CNN.

Some of the fighters are first-time dads, while it’s the fourth go-round for others.

When Costello found out how many people were also pregnant, she said she was excited for her daughter to have friends she can grow up with, and for herself to have other moms to connect with.

One thing’s for sure, it’s not just the individual families that grew. The RCFD family just got a lot bigger, too.