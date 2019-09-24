OG&E joining forces with United Way of Central Oklahoma for fundraising campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY – OG&E is joining forces with United Way of Central Oklahoma during the nonprofit’s annual fundraising campaign to double new, first-time company contributions.

“United Way agencies provide such valuable services to our communities, and we’re only as strong as the communities we serve,” said Sean Trauschke, chairman, President and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. “We identified this as a way to help support and grow the missions of these agencies where we live and work.”

The United Way of Central Oklahoma is beginning fundraising efforts for 57 local non-profits who serve hundreds of thousands of people each year.

“OGE Energy Corp. is known for giving back in big ways, and we are truly grateful that they thought of United Way – that says a lot about the caring nature of their organization,” said Debby Hampton, United Way of Central Oklahoma president and CEO. “It takes all of us to make this a more compassionate community, and OGE’s support is one of the big puzzle pieces that makes that possible throughout central Oklahoma.”

Click here if you’d like to donate.