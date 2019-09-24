OHP investigating cause of double fatality head-on crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – Two men are dead after a head-on crash in Johnston County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Monday, just before midnight, on State Highway 48, approximately 3.5 miles south of Coleman, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 21-year-old Zachary Harris, of Ardmore, was driving northbound on the highway when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and hit 57-year-old William Gahagan, of Prague, head-on in the southbound lane.

Both drivers were pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters.

Harris and Gahagan were pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.