OKC firefighter tased, arrested after allegedly running naked through neighborhood and beating a woman

EDMOND, Okla. - An Oklahoma City firefighter was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and was spotted running naked through an Edmond neighborhood.

Several people called 911 Saturday just after 8 a.m. to report a man running naked down the street.

When officers arrived, they found Clayton Evans next to a park near the intersection of North Blvd. and E. Danforth. When he wouldn't follow their orders, one of the officers tased him, and then it took two officers to get him into handcuffs.

The woman he was with that morning told police he was acting strangely, calling himself Jesus Christ. After getting out of the shower, he allegedly ran out of the house and down the street naked.

"She had tried to stop him. He got in a car with her and had assaulted her, punched her in the face," said Emily Ward, the public information specialist for the Edmond Police Dept.

The woman was able to escape but not without injuries on her face.

She told police she believed he was having a mental breakdown.

However, police said Evans admitted he did drugs but wouldn't say what kind.

According to the Oklahoma Fire Department, Evans is an 11-year veteran firefighter. Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said the department will conduct an internal investigation once he's released from jail.

"Anytime that we have an employee that is brought up on charges of any kind of this nature, we`ll look at every piece of evidence that we can," Fulkerson said.

Evans was arrested on complaint of domestic abuse assault, obstruction of an officer, and indecent exposure.