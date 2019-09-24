OKC police looking for women accused of pepper-spraying, robbing man

Posted 1:06 pm, September 24, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for two women accused of pepper-spraying and robbing a man they gave a ride to.

On July 3, at around 4:10 a.m., police spoke with a man who said he was at a 7-Eleven near SE 89th and Walker where two women were trying to talk to him.

The man told police he thought he was going to have sex and got into a vehicle with the women, along with his dog.

The women then drove the man to the area near I-240 and Western where they allegedly pepper-sprayed him and took $220 from him.

According to a police report, the women drove off in a dark-colored Nissan.


If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.