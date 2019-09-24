OKC police looking for women accused of pepper-spraying, robbing man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for two women accused of pepper-spraying and robbing a man they gave a ride to.

On July 3, at around 4:10 a.m., police spoke with a man who said he was at a 7-Eleven near SE 89th and Walker where two women were trying to talk to him.

The man told police he thought he was going to have sex and got into a vehicle with the women, along with his dog.

The women then drove the man to the area near I-240 and Western where they allegedly pepper-sprayed him and took $220 from him.

According to a police report, the women drove off in a dark-colored Nissan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.