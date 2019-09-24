OKC Thunder sign former OSU guard

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has a new guard on the roster, and he’s a former Oklahoma State University star player.

The Thunder signed Markel Brown to a contract, according to a team news release.

The acquisition was announced Tuesday by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

“Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released,” the news release states.

Brown appeared in 113 games with 35 starts as a member of the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets. He has averages of 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.9 minutes per game so far in his career, according to the news release.

Brown played in Turkey for Darüşşafaka this past season, seeing action in 33 games (18 starts) and posting averages of 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.4 minutes, the news release states.

Brown appeared in 22 games and had 20 starts with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.41 steals in 31.4 minutes per game before signing a two-way contract with the Rockets, according to the news release.