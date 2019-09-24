Oklahoma congresswoman calls for whistleblower report release

WASHINGTON – An Oklahoma congresswoman called for the release of the whistleblower report concerning President Donald Trump allegedly asking Ukraine’s president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s son.

U.S. Representative Kendra Horn (D) issued a news release Tuesday in which Horn stated her support of the report’s release.

“It is my job as a member of Congress to ensure our democracy stays strong. That means pursuing the truth and protecting ourselves from foreign adversaries. Our national security should never be partisan,” Horn said. “It is time we find a bipartisan path to bring people together and get to the truth in an honest and methodical manner. To do that, we need all of the facts. This should be a detailed and responsible investigation and not one conducted in a media circus. Americans are tired of finger pointing. We should do the job we were sent here to do.”

A yet to be identified U.S. intelligence official reported that during a July 25 phone call, Trump pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of the former vice president who is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump is alleged to have offered reactivation of U.S. aid to the Ukraine in exchange for the investigation.

“I believe the testimony from the Director of National Intelligence on Thursday is essential to help us learn what happened and when,” Horn said. “The rule of law also requires the administration to release the whistleblower report. Our nation has laws to protect whistleblowers and to protect the security of our elections, both of which are fundamental to our democracy.”