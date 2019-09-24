Oklahoma County judge responds to indictment over tax returns

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma County district judge is responding to an indictment that alleges she owes thousands of dollars for failing to file income tax returns.

Last week, Oklahoma County District Judge Kendra Coleman was indicted by a multicounty grand jury for failing to file her income tax returns from 2015 through 2018.

Officials allege that she owes tens of thousands of dollars in delinquent taxes.

According to court documents obtained by News 4, Coleman alleges that all of the tax issues had already been taken care of before the indictment was filed.

The documents allege that she filed her 2015 tax return on June 6, 2016, while her 2016 tax return was accepted on Oct. 17, 2017. It also states that her 2017 and 2018 tax returns were filed and accepted just days before the multicounty grand jury indicted her on the charges.

"The sworn facts states in the Indictment do not constitute a public offense because Defendant The Honorable Kendra Daishon Coleman's Oklahoma income taxes were filed prior to September 17, 2019, and, therefore, the Indictment is false on its face," the document claims.

In the court documents, an accountant for the Hayes Group, Inc. stated that she filed an extension for Coleman's tax returns and ultimately was the one who filed them.

Recently, Coleman refused to recuse herself after Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater claimed that Coleman “intentionally violated” ethics rules by failing to report final campaign contributions.