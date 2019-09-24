× Oklahoma Department of Corrections lifts lockdown for many state prisons

OKLAHOMA – A statewide prison lockdown has been lifted at several prisons following inmate fights last week, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The lockdown began September 15 after fights between gangs occurred at six prisons within a 24-hour period.

36 inmates were injured with two inmates still in the hospital as of today. One inmate, identified as Chad Burns, has died.

ODOC announced on Tuesday that the agency is “now allowing controlled movement of inmates at most male minimum-security facilities, minimum-security units at medium-security prisons, and all female prisons.”

Correctional officers will move small groups of inmates from their pods or cells to use prison telephones, provide outdoor recreation time and access to dining halls and canteens. The inmates will also have daily, structured access to showers, officials say.

Farm and industry workers will be sent back to their assigned jobs, and inmates in education programs will be back in classrooms.

ODOC says the facilities will phase the controlled movements over the next week.

Inmates remaining on lockdown are allowed three showers a week and will get three meals daily from a master menu.

Visitation remains cancelled at all prison facilities.

Minimum-security facilities:

Bill Johnson Correctional Center, Alva

Howard McLeod Correctional Center, Atoka

Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, McAlester

Jess Dunn Correctional Center, Taft

Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center, Hodgen

John Lilley Correctional Center, Boley

Medium-security facilities with minimum-security units:

Dick Conner Correctional Center, Hominy

James Crabtree Correctional Center, Helena

Mack Alford Correctional Center, Stringtown

Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, Lexington

If any problems arise, ODOC says the prisons will return to a full lockdown.