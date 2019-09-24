Oklahoma game wardens investigating after three deer found butchered

ANTLERS, Okla. – Oklahoma game wardens are seeking information after three deer were found butchered last week.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, the deer were found near Woody Pace Road and Bailey Road in Antlers.

The carcasses were dumped during the late-night hours Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

If you have any information, call Pushmataha County Game Warden Eric Barnes at (580) 513-5014 or Dane Polk at (580) 271-0808.

The Facebook post contains a graphic image. If you would like to view the post, click here.