Oklahoma game wardens investigating after three deer found butchered

Posted 10:42 am, September 24, 2019, by

ANTLERS, Okla. – Oklahoma game wardens are seeking information after three deer were found butchered last week.

According to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page, the deer were found near Woody Pace Road and Bailey Road in Antlers.

The carcasses were dumped during the late-night hours Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

If you have any information, call Pushmataha County Game Warden Eric Barnes at (580) 513-5014 or Dane Polk at (580) 271-0808.

The Facebook post contains a graphic image. If you would like to view the post, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.