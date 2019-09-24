Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating suspicious suspects at Lake Eufaula

CANADIAN, Okla. – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are asking for the public’s help tracking down suspects accused of pretending to be law enforcement officers at a local lake.

Between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 14, investigators say two people in a V-hull, white bottom jet boat attempted to stop and board other boats at Lake Eufaula.

Authorities say the suspect used red and blue mounted overhead lights and bright white lights that were mounted on the front end of the boat to stop other boaters on the lake.

Officials say when the other boaters asked for identification or badges, the suspects fled the area.

If you have any information on the crime, call 1-866-OHP-TIPS.