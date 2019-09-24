OU students calling for more collegiate substance abuse recovery programs

NORMAN, Okla. – A student organization at the University of Oklahoma is hosting an event to help students recovering from a substance use disorder.

Students in Recovery is hosting ‘A Night of Recovery’ on Friday, Sept. 27 to discuss the importance of recovery support services and collegiate programs.

Organizers say they will bring awareness to collegiate recovery programs and will discuss how OU could benefit from such programming.

From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., guests are encouraged to head to the Henry and Anne Zarrow School of Social Work Community Room to hear from expert panelists.

Organizers say the event will feature a panel discussion that will be moderated by Sen. Mary Boren.

Featured panelists include:

Tim Rabolt, executive director of The Association of Recovery in Higher Education

J.D. Fennel, executive director of Recovery Teen Solutions

Adrian Gibbs, OU Student Government President

District Judge Michael Tupper

Max Verna, member of Students in Recovery.

Click here to register for the free event.