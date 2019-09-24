Parents concerned after drill site approved behind Oklahoma school

EL RENO, Okla. — Banner School parents are raising concerns about a drill site that was recently approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to begin drilling and testing a couple hundred feet away from the school playground.

Parents of children who attend Banner School have been raising concerns about a drill site that will soon begin operations right behind the school.

They’ve brought their concerns about the site to Sen. Lonnie Paxton, who visited the energy company, Chaparral Energy, and raised some concerns.

Paxton said the company agreed to put up sound barriers and use water trucks to keep the dust from rising, but said they cannot move the site’s location because they need minerals from a nearby creek.

Chaparral Energy recently sent News 4 this statement:

We are an active and experienced operator in Oklahoma with a well-earned reputation for good, safe and respectful operations.

Because we always aim to be good neighbors in the communities in which we operate: We proactively requested a meeting with Banner’s principal and invited school board members, as well, so that we could address any concerns and offer any support just as we have with similarly situated schools. That meeting was productive, and we addressed all of the questions posed by the school’s principal. We also offered to put together FAQs for school families, which we are finalizing, and to collaborate with the school to defray any costs it might incur in connection with our operations. We are voluntarily incurring significant extra expense to keep dust to a minimum, including rocking and watering the location instead of cementing it. Finally, we have instructed all contractors to avoid routes that disrupt school traffic and to respect the integrity of the roadways in the area. Importantly, no parent has contacted the company to voice any concerns; if they would have, we would have responded promptly as we always do. We look forward to continued collaboration with the community as we develop our great state’s oil and natural gas assets.

-Chaparral Spokesperson

