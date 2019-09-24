Police investigating after three guns stolen from Oklahoma City flea market

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a flea market in Oklahoma City.

In July, officers were called to the 7000 block of Crossroads Blvd. following a burglary at Buchanan Flea Market.

According to a police report, the victim says he was opening the market for one of the vendors when he saw a flashlight inside the building. He says he yelled, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ and the suspect took off running.

After looking through the market, investigators learned that the suspect stole $1,300 worth of merchandise including three guns.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

