Police: “Multiple altercations” led to deadly stabbing in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating after “multiple altercations” led to a stabbing over the weekend, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

On Sunday, just before 3 a.m., police responded to the area near NW 30th and May in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 23-year-old Rutelo Mota, stabbed to death.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police responded to another assault with a deadly weapon near NW 82nd and Harvey.

Police arrived at the scene and found 21-year-old Francisco Mota stabbed. He was taken to the hospital as stable.

Then, shortly after 5 a.m., police responded to a hospital in northwest Oklahoma City in reference to a third stabbing victim who had been transported by a private vehicle. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the third stabbing victim as a 29-year-old man.

According to Oklahoma City police, investigators learned of an ongoing dispute between Rutelo, Francisco and the 29-year-old man.

Police say Filberto Arenas, 23, Francisco and Rutelo went to the area near NW 82nd and Harvey to “engage in a confrontation with several other family members.”

Multiple altercations ensued which resulted in the three stabbings – Rutelo, Francisco and the 29-year-old man. An 18-year-old and 15-year-old who were present at the time of the incident were not injured.

Officials believe the 29-year-old man was being attacked by Rutelo and stabbed him in an act of self-defense.

Rutelo was taken to the area near NW 30th and May where he was found dead by police.

Francisco is still in the hospital, but has been charged out of custody for second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Filberto was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone else involved in the incident has been interviewed and released pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.