× Scissortail Park Grand Opening concert rules and regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY – While certain activities and items are usually allowed inside Scissortail Park during the normal day-to-day activities, the grand opening concert has a few different rules.

Kings of Leon, Broncho, and other local artists will be putting on a concert as grand as the opening this Friday at 5 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public, but there are a few rules that differ from the park’s normal procedures.

The following items will be banned for the September 27 concert:

Backpacks. No rucksacks. No large purses. Any small bags are subject to search.

Drones, remote-controlled aircrafts, cars or toys

Lawn chairs

Selfie sticks

Paper lanterns

Fireworks, explosives

Professional cameras, SLRs, video cameras, iPads or GoPros

Tripods

Chains or chain wallets

Umbrellas

No professional cameras, iPads, video cameras, audio recorders, selfie sticks or drones

Objects that can be used as projectiles such as glow sticks, balls, Frisbees, fireworks and

Laser pointers or glow sticks

Aerosol cans

Sporting equipment including frisbees, balls, bats, hockey sticks

Tents

Musical instruments

Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates

Outside beverages other than a sealed water bottle or empty reusable, non-glass bottle.

Illegal or unauthorized weapons.

And while coolers, ice chests, pets, and lawn chairs will normally be allowed on the Great Lawn, these items will not be permitted during Friday’s grand opening.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a full list of FAQs of concert day and normal park regulations, click here.