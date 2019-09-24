Scissortail Park Grand Opening concert rules and regulations
OKLAHOMA CITY – While certain activities and items are usually allowed inside Scissortail Park during the normal day-to-day activities, the grand opening concert has a few different rules.
Kings of Leon, Broncho, and other local artists will be putting on a concert as grand as the opening this Friday at 5 p.m.
The concert is free and open to the public, but there are a few rules that differ from the park’s normal procedures.
The following items will be banned for the September 27 concert:
- Backpacks. No rucksacks. No large purses. Any small bags are subject to search.
- Drones, remote-controlled aircrafts, cars or toys
- Lawn chairs
- Selfie sticks
- Paper lanterns
- Fireworks, explosives
- Professional cameras, SLRs, video cameras, iPads or GoPros
- Tripods
- Chains or chain wallets
- Umbrellas
- Objects that can be used as projectiles such as glow sticks, balls, Frisbees, fireworks and
- Aerosol cans
- Sporting equipment including frisbees, balls, bats, hockey sticks
- Tents
- Musical instruments
- Bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates
- Outside beverages other than a sealed water bottle or empty reusable, non-glass bottle.
- Illegal or unauthorized weapons.
And while coolers, ice chests, pets, and lawn chairs will normally be allowed on the Great Lawn, these items will not be permitted during Friday’s grand opening.
For a full list of FAQs of concert day and normal park regulations, click here.