OKLAHOMA CITY – Jabee is a rapper from Oklahoma City.

Jabee is also an operator for a local music venue, foodie with his own Instagram page, community activist, college professor, radio host, entrepreneur and father of three.

He has a new album coming out soon called “This World Is So Fragile and Cruel, I’m glad I got You.” He is debuting one of his upcoming songs on “Sound Check.”

He’s a busy man! He took the time to sit down with Lacey Lett to talk about all of his projects, but most importantly his new music for this episode of Sound Check.

For more information on Jabee visit his site at www.mynameisjabee.com.

Be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss an episode.

If you have suggestions, please send us an email!