Sound Check: Meet one rapper who says it is an advantage he’s from Oklahoma

Posted 1:10 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, September 24, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jabee is a rapper from Oklahoma City.

Jabee is also an operator for a local music venue, foodie with his own Instagram page, community activist, college professor, radio host, entrepreneur and father of three.

He has a new album coming out soon called “This World Is So Fragile and Cruel, I’m glad I got You.” He is debuting one of his upcoming songs on “Sound Check.”

He’s a busy man! He took the time to sit down with Lacey Lett to talk about all of his projects, but most importantly his new music for this episode of Sound Check.

For more information on Jabee visit his site at www.mynameisjabee.com.

Be sure to subscribe to the podcast so you don’t miss an episode.

If you have suggestions, please send us an email!

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.