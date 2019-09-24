× Teen in critical condition, man dead after crash near Marlow

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of one man and left a teen in critical condition.

It happened Tuesday, at around 10:45 p.m., on Sandhill Road near Scott Road, approximately 2.8 miles east of Marlow.

According to a trooper’s report, a 17-year-old was traveling westbound on Sandhill Road when he hit 33-year-old Wiliam Teshaw, of Marlow, who was traveling eastbound on his motorized scooter.

The teen’s vehicle then departed the roadway to the left and hit a tree.

Teshaw was pronounced dead at the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.