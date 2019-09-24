Westbound I-44 ramp closed at 39th Expressway due to overturned semi

OKLAHOMA CITY – A ramp in Oklahoma City is closed due to an overturned semi, officials say.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation at around 4:15 a.m., the westbound I-44 ramp at 39th Expressway/SH-66 is closed Tuesday morning.

Drivers should detour by turning at St. Clair Ave. to use the eastbound 39th Expressway/SH-66 on-ramp to westbound I-44(runs south)/eastbound SH-3.

Congestion and delays are expected into the morning rush hour while crews work to clean up the incident.

No injuries were reported.

