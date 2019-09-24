“What’s important to me is relationships,” Teenager wants to become lawyer after living life with family behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sayvion is wise beyond his years and is spending his time in high school to prepare for his future as a lawyer.

"Order to the court. Order to the court,” Sayvion said, playing around in the mock courtroom at Oklahoma City University Law School.

Sayvion is right at home in this mock courtroom due to his role in high school speech and debate.

He says there’s another class he’s been taking for three years that will help him.

"I know a lot of Latin," he said. "Tu es pulcher. That means, 'You're a beautiful light,' and that's my favorite one because I'm a ladies' man."

All kidding aside though, the 16-year-old was serious as he talked to the dean of admissions at OCU Law.

"I have wanted to be a lawyer since I was six because I had a lot of family that's been accused of different things, been in jail for things they shouldn't have been in jail [for], that I think they shouldn't have been in jail for, so I want to be a [defense] attorney,” Sayvion said.

Children forced to see a loved one living behind bars is a sad reality for many children in DHS custody.

But Sayvion plans to take control of his own path with education and travel.

"I want to travel to California, Florida or even around the world someday. Go all the way to Egypt or Peru or Rio De Janeiro,” Sayvion said.

In school, he's in AP classes and currently has a 3.9-grade point average.

Sayvion went back into DHS custody in 2018 after years of failed kinship placements.

"I want to be adopted so I can have a family to support and care about me and to support my future, my relationships, my life,” Sayvion said.

Sayvion isn't picky about the type of family he wants as long as they can help guide him to be a successful man.

"Money's not important to me or having a great job. What's important to me is relationships. Having relationships can help you with everything you need," Sayvion said.

A young man with so much determination -- just looking for a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child featured in this series is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. And remember there are hundreds of children like Sayvion waiting for a place to call home.

For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://okfosters.org/contact/.

