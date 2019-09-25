× 100 children from Boys & Girls Club attend multi-sports clinic at Southeast High School

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 100 children from the Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County took part in a multi-sport clinic to help encourage healthy lifestyles.

On Tuesday, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling, teamed up to host the clinic at Southeast High School.

Organizers say student-athletes from Southeast High School led children in the clinic, which aimed to encourage healthy and active lifestyles.

“We’ve been deeply engrained in the Oklahoma City community for several years and even more-so recently with the opening of 33 of our STEM Centers in Oklahoma City Public Schools. We’ve been blown away by the commitment from local volunteers, businesses, and organizations to improve and empower children in this community. This clinic is another example of that commitment and we’re so grateful for the support we’ve received from Niagara Bottling and their employees,” said Steve Salem, president & CEO, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

This event is part of a continued partnership between Niagara Cares and the Ripken Foundation to improve community spaces and encourage people to make healthy choices.