Accident report: Inattentive driver to blame for crash that killed 79-year-old pedestrian

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an inattentive driver is to blame for a deadly crash that claimed a man’s life in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, officers were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near N.W. 52nd and Meridian Ave.

According to an accident report, investigators say a 19-year-old woman driving a Chevy Silverado was driving along N. Meridian going about 40 miles per hour.

Authorities say at the same time, 79-year-old Dairl Edward Ogle was crossing at a mid-block marked crosswalk that is controlled by a signal light.

Witnesses say that Ogle waited for the pedestrian crossing light to change and was in the crosswalk when he was hit by the truck.

According to the report, the driver said that she “was inattentive and did not observe the signal light or the pedestrian until it was too late.”

Sadly, Ogle died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials said they will send the case to the district attorney’s office to decide if any charges will be filed.

At this time, no tickets or arrests have been made.