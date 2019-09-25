× Build-A-Bear Workshop opening store in Edmond Walmart

EDMOND, Okla. – A popular toy store will be opening in a Walmart in Edmond this week.

On Thursday, shoppers at the Walmart on Danforth Road will notice a new store inside – Build-A-Bear Workshop.

The full-line experiential retail workshop will be available in a leased space in the store and offer the signature Build-A-Bear Workshop experience, featuring furry friends and accessories for children and adults.

The workshop will also offer Build-A-Party packages.

Build-A-Bear Workshop opens at the Walmart Supercenter #2803, 2200 W. Danforth Rd., in Edmond at 10 a.m. Thursday.