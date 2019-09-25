Child left alone at daycare for an hour; Wichita Tribe investigates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANADARKO, Okla. - An investigation is underway after an entire daycare staff went home for the day and a 5-year-old child was left sleeping inside for nearly an hour.

The child’s family says the daycare thought she had already been picked up.

“[The daycare said] this was an accident,” Rhonda Bryant said.

But an Anadarko family says it was no accident.

“Everybody had gone home for the day,” Bryant said.

But it turns out not everybody went home.

“Mia was asleep... left on the carpet,” Bryant said.

Rhonda Bryant is the kindergartner’s grandmother.

She says Mia’s dad was late picking her up, but nobody seemed to notice that Mia was left all alone inside the empty daycare for 42 minutes.

“If she would’ve woke up with all the lights off she would’ve totally freaked out,” Bryant said.

The family says they were a nervous wreck waiting outside the locked building.

“All we could think about was Mia was with someone she didn’t know,” Bryant said.

After calling all the daycare staff back, they found Mia safe and still asleep inside.

News 4 did some digging and found out the Wichita Tribe oversees the daycare.

We paid a visit to their headquarters in Caddo County.

Attorney Michael D. McMahan released the following statement on behalf of Wichita and Affiliated Tribes President Terri Parton:

"The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes (the “Tribe”) has been made aware of a complaint lodged against the child care facility operated by the Tribe. The Tribe self-reported the complaint the evening the incident occurred. This complaint, like any complaint regarding children in our care, will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. It is our understanding that the complaint does not involve any alleged physical abuse or harm. Because this matter is under investigation currently, the Tribe cannot comment further at this time."

Until then, Bryant refuses to let it go.

“That’s why we went to the news,” Bryant said. “Everything gets swept under the rug, especially when you mess with the tribe.”

Mia’s family tells News 4 one staff member at the daycare was suspended, but says there were two working at the time.

DHS was notified and showed up the day after the incident happened.