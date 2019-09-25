Del City police: Robbery suspect hid in bathroom, held gun to employee’s head

DEL CITY, Okla. – Authorities in Del City are searching for a thief who put a gun to a woman’s head while robbing a local fast-food restaurant.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers were called to a robbery at the Braum’s store, located in the 4300 block of S.E. 43rd St.

Investigators learned that the suspect walked into the restaurant just before it closed and hid in the women’s restroom.

After the store closed, the suspect ran to the back of the store, grabbed a female employee and put a gun to the back of her head.

Authorities say he forced the manager to hand over cash from the store. During the ordeal, officials say the manager was pistol-whipped.

The suspect ended up fleeing the store through an unsecured drive-thru window.

If you have any information on the crime, call Del City police at (405) 677-2443.