Fallen Oklahoma firefighters to be honored during national ceremony

Two Oklahoma firefighters who died in the line of duty will soon be honored for their service next month in Maryland.

Firefighter William F. Brinza III, from the Cowskin Fire Department, died on May 12, 2018, after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a structure fire.

Assistant Chief Madison L. Clinton, Jr., of the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, died on August 10, 2018, from his injuries after a building collapsed while crews were trying to contain a fire.

Officials say the U.S. Fire Service will honor the firefighters during the 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Oct. 6. Organizers say they are among the 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Their names will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.