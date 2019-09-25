Free trees being offered to Edmond residents through program

EDMOND, Okla. – Residents in Edmond will soon have the opportunity to get a free tree once again thanks to Edmond Electric and the Arbor Day Foundation.

The program, Energy-Saving Trees Program, offers free trees along with an online mapping tool “to take the guesswork out of tree planting,” city officials say.

When you enter in information about your home and yard, the tool will calculate where to strategically plant trees for the greatest energy- and money-saving benefits.

There will be 150 trees available for Edmond Electric customers only. The limit is one tree per customer household.

Trees available are:

Nuttall Oak

Brandywine Maple

Swamp White Oak

Profusion Crabapple

Cedar Elm

Kanzan Cherry

Residents will be able to reserve a free tree starting September 30. Residents who took advantage of the program in April 2019 will need to wait at least one distribution before reserving another tree.

Trees will be available for pickup at Bickham – Rudkin Park located at 33rd and Rankin from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 4 or 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 5.

Click here to reserve a tree starting Monday and for more information.