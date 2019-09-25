× John Fogerty set to perform in Tulsa this December

TULSA, Okla. – A rock icon is set to perform in Tulsa at the end of the year.

John Fogerty, lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, has helped pen memorable songs in rock and roll, including “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising.”

The GRAMMY Award-winner has written hit songs like “Change in the Weather” and “Rock and Roll Girls.”

Rolling Stone Magazine featured Fogerty on their list of top 100 Greatest Guitarists and Top 100 Singers of all time.

He has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on December 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m.

