Legendary member of Edmond Police Department to retire

EDMOND, Okla. – For the past 39 years, Rockie Yardley has been a familiar face at the scene of major investigations.

Yardley has been employed with the Edmond Police Department as a civilian technical investigator, bomb disposal technician, and police SCUBA instructor.

Officials say he worked many major crime scenes including the 1986 Edmond post office massacre and the 1995 Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing.

In fact, Yardley is the one who spray-painted the words from Team 5 on the side of the Murrah building, saying, “We search for the truth, we seek justice. The courts require it. The victims cry for it. And GOD demands it.”

Every few years, he is asked to return to spray over the words.

Now, officials with the Edmond Police Department say Yardley has decided to retire.

Officials say they are holding a ceremony for Yardley next week, which will not be open to the public.