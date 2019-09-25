× Lexington community mourning loss of student

LEXINGTON, Okla. – The community of Lexington is mourning the loss of one of their students.

According to Jane Hopkins, an administrative assistant with Lexington Public Schools, the student died on Tuesday.

The Lexington FFA identified the student as Riley Boatright.

“Please keep our Lexington students and community in your prayers as we grieve the loss of one of our great young men. You will be missed but never forgotten Riley Boatwright!!!!” said Lexington FFA on Facebook.

The district released a statement saying:

“Our school and community hearts are heavy after the loss of a bulldog student and incredible young man tonight, 09/24/19. Lexington Public Schools will provide counselors and safe spaces for students and staff in the days to come as needed to share memories and feelings.”

Boatright’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral expenses.