Man arrested again on additional 35 counts of child pornography, Canadian Co. officials say

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man who bonded out of jail after being arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography was arrested again on an additional 35 counts.

According to the sheriff’s office, Walter Stumpf, 66, of Yukon, was arrested on September 9 after he allegedly uploaded images of child pornography through American Online, or AOL, and Yahoo.

Officials started investigating the case in September after AOL and Yahoo sent the images to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children who then contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI then referred the case to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed at Stumpf’s home north of Yukon, in the Surrey Hills addition and investigators found two flash drives containing images of child pornography.

Multiple devices were taken from Stumpf’s home and investigators found more than 500 images and videos, as well as 34 DVDs containing child pornography.

Officials say Stumpf had more than 34 hours of video featuring child pornography.

Investigators also recovered “sexual fantasy” stories between Stumpf and children and say he allegedly visited websites about raping and killing children.

The sheriff’s office says Stumpf told investigators he enjoyed watching the videos and did not believe the videos were illegal.

At the time, he was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail on two counts of possession of child pornography, but later bonded out.

Stumpf was a volunteer at the Oklahoma Railway Museum and has not been a member since December 2017.

The Oklahoma Railway Museum released the following statement on Wednesday saying:

“It has come to our attention that a former member of the museum has been charged in connection with 40 counts of child sex crimes in Canadian County. He

is not currently associated with the Oklahoma Railway Museum. This person was a volunteer at the museum in 2016-2017. He has not been a member, volunteer or associated with the museum in any way since December of 2017. The Oklahoma Railway Museum runs background checks against sex offender lists for all volunteers and members. When we ran Mr. Stumpf he was not on any lists.”

According to the Yukon Review, Stumpf is also a former substitute in the Yukon School District and worked at Independence Elementary School and Yukon Middle School.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office says Stumpf was arrested again Tuesday on an additional 35 counts of child pornography. His bond was set at $900,000.