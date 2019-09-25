× OCU sorority, fraternity members disciplined after using racial slur as team name for charity soccer tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sorority and fraternity members at Oklahoma City University have been disciplined after using a racial slur as a team name for a charity soccer tournament, according to representatives with the university.

Members of the Alpha Phi sorority and Kappa Sigma fraternity are in hot water following an incident at a charity soccer tournament hosted by Alpha Phi.

Members from both houses reportedly chose the racial slur “porch monkeys” for their team name.

Officials with OCU told News 4 the students involved have been disciplined and the incident is under investigation.

OCU’s President, Martha Burger, sent this email to students:

“Campus Community,

As we head into the weekend, I want to share some thoughts and observations with you. It has been a difficult few weeks at OCU, and I’d like to ask for your help as we move forward from this difficult time. One of the opportunities we have right now is to work together on fostering and enhancing diversity and inclusion so that the types of things that recently occurred don’t happen again at Oklahoma City University.

Let me start by saying that the racial slur that was used for a team name at a recent student philanthropic event was inappropriate and unacceptable. I am profoundly disappointed that this incident occurred, but I am also proud of the students who stepped in to correct the situation. The fact that other students who were at the event addressed the situation immediately is an example of our diversity initiatives at work. The team name submitted was taken down immediately, as it should have been, and the incident was reported to Student Affairs and is making its way through the student conduct process.

I realize that words alone will not fix this and recovering from the hurt that you are feeling will take some time. But what we CAN do is to commit to work together as we move ahead on the diversity and inclusion efforts that are in the works. You’ve already received some communication regarding steps that our police department is taking to help build confidence in our commitment to the safety of our campus community. Additionally, there will be a call for volunteers to serve on the various committees that are being formed in conjunction with our newly reconstituted Diversity and Inclusion Council. I urge you to volunteer so that all voices are present. We will also be convening a group to help guide the search process as we fill our new position of VP – Diversity and Inclusion. As recommended by the student senate, this will be a cabinet level position and I foresee a search process that will involve open sessions with the students, faculty and staff.

Along with specific tactical initiatives, I want your help to figure out ways that we can foster a culture where the quality of our dialog leads us to greater insight, stronger relationships and better outcomes for all of our campus community. We need to make sure that we are intentional about our stewardship of a culture of inclusion and hearing diverse points of view needs to be a part of everything we do.

When I first became president of OCU, I made a commitment to diversity and inclusion. While things haven’t happened as quickly as I would like, and I am certainly not perfect, I remain committed to this core value. I am convinced that together we can help Oklahoma City University reach its full potential.”

We reached out to Alpha Phi and Kappa Sigma and we haven’t heard back.