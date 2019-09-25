× Officials announce name of new Oklahoma turnpike

OKLAHOMA – A new turnpike will bear the name of a Native American tribe, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Officials announced on Tuesday what’s been known as the “Eastern Oklahoma Corridor” will officially be called the Kickapoo Turnpike.

“We are honored to recognize the Kickapoo Tribe through the naming of the Kickapoo Turnpike,” Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz said. “Much thought and consideration went into the opportunity to name this current construction project. The Kickapoo name both reflects and will bring awareness to Oklahoma’s strong Native American culture to all who travel this turnpike.”

The tribe is the fifth to be honored by the OTA.

Construction is expected to be finished by late next year.