OHP trooper reunites with young girl he saved

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper reunited Wednesday with the little girl whose life he saved last week.

Jaelynn Lynn had a seizure and stopped breathing at a gas station at Northwest 36th and May.

"I grabbed her and laid her down. She wasn't breathing," her mother, Monica Tapia, said.

Panic overtook Monica.

Trooper Michael Patnode heard Monica's cries for help.

"When I heard, 'It's my baby, it's my baby, she's not breathing,' I knew I had to get over there as quick as I could," Patnode said.

He said he was on autopilot performing chest compressions on the 6 year old and told someone else to call 911.

Monica felt distraught as only a mother could in her shoes.

"I was scared. I was relieved when I saw him," she said.

"I could see her chest was kind of rising and falling slightly. It was pretty labored, so I adjusted her chin to kind of open the airway, and she started breathing," Patnode said.

It turns out that was Jaelynn's first grand mal seizure.

She got checked out at the hospital and she was okay.

Patnode turned in a report and thought that was it, until Monica tracked him down with a Facebook post.

"Even though you don't want to see it, you are an angel," Monica told Patnode on Wednesday.

On that frightening day in the parking lot, Patnode had gotten off work at the Capitol, picked up his dry cleaning and somehow ended up at the gas station.

He was in the right place at the right time to save the life of a sweet little girl with a shy smile.

On Wednesday, she had a T-shirt and drawing ready for him and the words that Patnode will never forget.

"Thank you for saving me," Jaelynn said.

"You're welcome. You're welcome," Patnode told her.

Jaelynn has had another seizure since that incident, but her mom said she's on medication and is doing well now.

Trooper Patnode said that was the first time he'd ever saved a life on his way home from work.