Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly posing as teenage boy to obtain sexually explicit photos

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges involving the exploitation of a minor.

Officials say the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several tips about 31-year-old Jakoma Sanders.

The tipsters alleged that Sanders was posing as a teenage boy online and asking multiple juvenile girls across the country to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation began investigating the case, and agents discovered that one of the alleged victims was living in Oklahoma.

Sanders was arrested at his home in Westville on counts of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology, procuring obscene material, soliciting a minor for indecent exposure, showing indecent material to a minor, child sexual exploitation and unlawful use of a computer system.

Officials say Sanders was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, which means he will face an additional complaint of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Sanders was a registered sex offender after a 2015 conviction for soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology.

To report any suspected child sexual exploitation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017.