Oklahoma receives federal grants to improve large truck and bus safety

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma received over $1.6 million of $77 million in federal grants Wednesday to improve safety for large trucks and buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) awarded $77.3 million in grants to states and educational institutions across the country to “enhance commercial motor vehicle safety,” according to a Department of Transportation news release.

“Safety is the department’s top priority and these grants will further assist state and local officials in their efforts to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Kyle Bonini, FMCSA director of Communications & Public Affairs, said Oklahoma will receive over $1.6 million from the grants.

The grants break down as follows

$43.3 million in High Priority (HP) grants to enhance states’ commercial motor vehicle safety efforts, as well as advance technological capability within states.

$32 million in Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants to enhance efforts by states to improve the national commercial driver’s license (CDL) program.

$2 million in Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grants to sixteen education institutions to help train veterans for jobs as commercial bus and truck drivers.

“FMCSA is committed to working with all of its state and local partners to reduce crashes and improve safety on America’s roadways. These important grants demonstrate the agency’s commitment to providing local areas with the resources they need to make a difference for commercial motor vehicle safety,” said FMCSA Administrator Raymond P. Martinez.