Oklahoma sheriff’s office K-9 gets body armor from non-profit organization

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. – Stephens County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Enzo received a bullet and stab protective vest recently, thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

The vest was donated to the sheriff’s office from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit dedicated to offering assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

It is embroidered with the lettering “In memory of John Buffone – beloved husband and Dad.”

Enzo’s new vest was sponsored by the family of John Buffone, and has a value between $1,744 to $2,283.

Since the non-profit’s establishment in 2009, the organization has provided over 3,500 protective vests in 50 states – to a total of $5.7 million through private and corporate donations.