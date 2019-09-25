× Organization names Oklahoma park one of 13 Great Places in America

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma park has been named one of 13 Great Places in America by an organization.

The Gathering Place opened last year in Tulsa and was built with private money, led by billionaire philanthropist George Kaiser and totals $465 million.

It is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on what will be, when finished, 100 acres.

The American Planning Association released their list of 2019’s “Great Places in America” and the Gathering Place made the list!

For the past 12 years, the organization has recognized “neighborhoods, streets, and public spaces that make communities stronger and bring people together through good planning.”

According to the organization, “designees represent the gold standard in planning and demonstrate why stakeholder engagement at the local, state, and federal levels matters.”

