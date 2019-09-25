× Police investigate fatal stabbing in W OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police say one person is dead following a stabbing on the city’s west side.

Officials say an altercation in the 1000 block of W Reno Ave. turned deadly Wednesday evening.

A call came in around 9:30 p.m. saying two males were fighting at Classen and Reno across from the Shell gas station.

The suspect stabbed the victim and ran from the scene.

Officials say the suspect was apprehended just around the corned. He matched the description and had blood on his hands.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.