× St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City opens Chick-fil-A restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new dining option is available for patients, families, employees and community members at a hospital in Oklahoma City.

SSM Health announced the opening of a Chick-fil-A restaurant at St. Anthony Hospital on Wednesday.

“Chick-fil-A is a fan favorite among audiences of all ages for its delicious menu and exceptional customer service model,” said Kyle Nondorf, executive vice president and chief operating officer for SSM Health St. Anthony. “Their food is known for being fresh and high-quality, offering a number of healthy menu items, and we’re excited to partner with them to enhance the variety of dining options we offer our patients, employees and visitors.”

The restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. The menu will include favorites such as the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chick-fil-A Nuggets, Grilled Nuggets, Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits, Chicken Minis, salads, Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries and much more.

The store, located on the first floor of Saints Medical Plaza, 535 NW 9th St., will be open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Officials say convenient, free public parking is available for Chick-fil-A patrons in the St. Anthony visitor parking lot located on 9th Street between North Dewey Ave. and North Walker Ave., the same parking lot many visitors use to access Starbucks.