× Stillwater community to celebrate life of T. Boone Pickens

STILLWATER, Okla. – The community of Stillwater will be celebrating and honoring the life of a well-known oilman and OSU booster on Wednesday.

T. Boone Pickens died of natural causes surrounded by family and friends at the age of 91 on September 11.

While making millions during his time with the oil industry, Pickens also became a philanthropist. During his life, he is known for donating over $1 billion, much of which benefitted his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

“Boone Pickens will be really, really missed, but Boone Pickens will never be forgotten,” said Dave Martin, former deputy athletics director at OSU.

The millions given by Pickens to the athletic department put OSU on the national map.

“You’d be surprised how many schools, big universities, Big 10 schools, other Big 12 schools have come here on campus just to go through and see our facilities,” said Martin. “Even beyond all the great things that he did, the gifts that he gave OSU, he was just a great fan. He was there all the time and you could always talk to him.”

OSU will be celebrating Pickens’ life on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Burns Hargis, Mike Gundy and Governor Kevin Stitt will be some of the event speakers.