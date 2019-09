TULSA, Okla. – Police in northeast Oklahoma are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex.

Tulsa police responded to the scene at the Town Square Apartments, near Apache and Peoria, at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to FOX 23, a woman was stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

