Walk in the Forest event encourages outdoor recreation and family togetherness

EDMOND, Okla. – Oklahoma County residents are invited to take a “walk in the forest.”

The annual Walk in the Forest event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Spring Creek Trail at Arcadia Lake in Edmond. The trail is located off of I-35 at 4509 Integris Parkway in Edmond.

The event is designed to encourage outdoor activity, and foresters and other natural resource professionals will be on hand along the westward half-mile section of the trail to provide information about the forest.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy a fun day outside with your friends and family,” said Mark Goeller, Oklahoma Forestry Services director and state forester. “Foresters enjoy coming together for this event every year to provide the public with information and education about our forests. It also provides a chance for the public to explore one of our urban forests located here in Edmond.”

The Walk in the Forest event is part of a national campaign coordinated by the Society of American Foresters (SAF) and the American Forest Foundation, and is hosted by the Oklahoma Division of the SAF.

Those who participate are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy, comfortable shoes. Everyone is also encouraged to bring bug repellent, sun screen and drinking water.

Click here for more information about Walk in the Forest.

Click here for directions to Spring Creek Trail.