Wings elevates people with developmental disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Whether we realize it or not, we all can teach each other a thing or two.

Our purpose in this life is just as different as we are. We've all got our own set of wings. Some of us just need a little help figuring out how to work them. And that's where this week’s Pay it Forward takes us.

Wings is an organization that helps adults with developmental disabilities find job training, post-high school education and volunteer work wherever their wings can carry them. Wings was nominated for Pay it Forward not once, but twice. Denise Roberts submitted the first nomination.

"Wings is very important to our community. As Edmond Women's Club we nominated Wings because of how they enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities and how they provide job training and post high school opportunities. They do a fantastic job – the staff and the volunteers – and we can't thank them enough,” she said.

"I get asked to do a lot of these Pay It Forwards. This one touched home. I've got a brother and sister who have benefited from this program. So on behalf of myself and First Fidelity Bank, I'd like to present you with four hundred dollars,” Ryan Featherstone of First Fidelity Bank said.

Denise nominated Cheri Weaver. She's the director of Wings.

"On behalf of Edmond Women's Club and First Fidelity, Wings has been selected for the Pay It Forward award in the amount of $400 for the work that you and your staff and volunteers do for Wings and the community. We truly appreciate everything you do,” Denise said.

"Thank you so much. We have an amazing staff, and our volunteers are amazing and so are our members who give us this opportunity to bless them and help them realize their full potential,” Weaver said. "My background is in education and educational administration [as well as] ministry for many years. And then as I reflect back, I watched my in-laws for their adult [child] with disabilities, and they have to advocate hard."

The second nomination came from Jeff. He’s a member at Wings and benefits from the program that so many people would be lost without.

With a little help, Jeff nominated his teacher, Brenda McClain.

the money changes hands a couple of times, but no matter who here was nominated it all goes to the same cause.

"Jeff is one of our newer members, and we love him to death. He comes ready to work. He gets to pick his classes and whatever class he has chosen he is all in. He loves to do the landscaping. He knows exactly what he's supposed to do,” McClain said.

He has what we all need in this life - a purpose, even if we sometimes need a little help finding it.