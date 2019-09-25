Wisconsin father killed in freak accident during hunting trip in Idaho

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Wisconsin father of two died during a hunting trip in Idaho when a tree branch fell on the tent he was sleeping in Sept. 18.

Sheriff's officials say a lightning strike likely caused the massive limb to crash down on 33-year-old Chris Perow, killing him instantly while he slept.

"It's overwhelming," said Lee Mostowik. "It's tough to think about. It's been rough, he was excited to go and spend some time out there."

Several years ago, Mostowik invited Perow to join his soccer team, through which he met his wife, Lauren.

"It was an instant bond," said Mostowik. "You could tell. I think Chris fell for her right away."

They were married last June.

"She is still in shock and trying to process all this," said Mostowik.

Perow left behind two sons, ages 1 and 7.

"He did everything for them," said Mostowik. "Everything he could."

Lauren Perow shared this message with WITI:

"Chris was the most amazing husband and the most amazing father to our two little boys. Our time together as a family has been cut far too short and our world is completely shattered."

Described as a hard worker, his business – Perow Concrete and Landscaping – was just taking off, and he didn't have life insurance. His friends asked for donations to support his family, and a GoFundMe has been created.

"Everything means something to them," said Mostowik. "It's definitely needed."

Those who knew and loved him said they want to give back to the man who was always there for others.

"Chris was always the one that would be there for you," said Mostowik. "You could call him up and he'd be like, 'What do you need?' We're trying to get through this together."