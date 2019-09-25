“You couldn’t ask for a better kid than him,” Lexington community remembers fallen teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Okla. - The community of Lexington is in mourning after an 8th-grade football player passed away on Tuesday.

14-year-old Riley Boatwright was playing middle linebacker when he collapsed on the field and was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Riley’s friend Ean Caywood remembers his best friend as outgoing and never having met someone he did not like.

“He was always wanting to have a good time. You couldn`t ask for a better kid than him. He was always trying to bring you up if you were down. He was a great leader and he`s just funny. Fun to be around,” said Caywood.

One of Riley’s favorite hobbies was to ride horses and do what the boys all call “Cowboy work”.

“Being on the horses. He loved being on the horses no matter what we were doing on them,” said Caywood.

Riley’s friend Cole Zedeker remembers how much he loved the outdoors and their trip to Lake Texoma a few years ago.

“He was laying down on the dock and I just made one last cast I wasn`t even looking. I just flipped it over there and I caught like a 7-pound smallmouth right in front of him and he started screaming and going crazy over it,” said Zedeker.

Ean’s father Mickey Caywood says he loved Riley like a son.

“I think if anybody set out and was going to set out and handpick a son it would be Riley Boatwright. He was just that kind of a kid. He`s the kid everybody wants their kid to grow up and be, “ said Caywood.