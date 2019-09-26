12-year-old Oklahoma boy recovering after being attacked by dogs

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – A boy in Garvin County is recovering after he was attacked by two dogs earlier this week.

12-year-old Landon Spruell was on his way back to his dad’s house Tuesday night near Wynnewood when he took a wrong turn and three dogs started chasing him.

According to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, the dogs are described as mix-breed.

Spruell tried to jump a fence, but two dogs bit him on his leg and arm, which later required stitches.

Spruell’s mom, Anastasia Spruell, says she was told by the sheriff’s office that the dogs were surrendered by the owner and taken to be quarantined for 10 days at a veterinary clinic in McAlester.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett told KXII the owner of the dogs will face charges.

