4 our vets: New leaders announce plans for the future

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is working to make changes to help veterans across the state.

Joel Kintsel, the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, and Sarah Lane, the deputy director of the agency, stopped by our studios to talk about improvements they hope to make in the future.

After accepting their positions, they immediately began holding town hall meetings to hear from employees about changes that need to be made.

They say Oklahoma is the No. 2 state for claims and benefits, but it also has a high suicide rate. They say they also plan to put additional resources toward preventing suicides and tackling mental health issues.

For more information, visit the agency’s website.