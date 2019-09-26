Affidavit: Suspect allegedly murdered man “because he asked too many questions”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are searching for man who is accused of murdering another man and setting his bedroom on fire.

On Sept. 6, Oklahoma City police and firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of S.W. 23rd St. following a call about a possible fire.

When crews arrived, they realized the bedroom of a nearby apartment had been on fire but smoldered itself out.

While surveying the scene, Oklahoma City firefighters discovered the body of a man underneath a mattress.

Investigators determined that the victim, 28-year-old John D. White, had been killed, was placed underneath the bed, and the bed was intentionally set on fire.

According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities say the apartment had been ransacked, paint was thrown on the floor and blood was found on the furniture, floors, and walls.

Several days later, homicide investigators learned that someone had used the victim's ID and credit card to rent a room at a nearby motel. After reviewing surveillance footage, authorities learned the man who tried to use White's credit card was David Sisk.

On Sept. 15, officials say they received text messages from a witness who had a conversation with Sisk about White's death.

The affidavit states that the witness asked Sisk, "Why did u do it?" and Sisk responded by saying, "Because I do what I want."

The witness went on to ask, "Why did u kill him tho, He was my best friend." The conversation indicated that Sisk said, "Friends are for p******, I did it for you." The witness told Sisk, "That makes no sense what did he do to deserve that." The affidavit states that Sisk said, "Because he asked too many questions."

Authorities say they learned that Sisk was seen with scratches on him, and he said that he was going back to California. When asked what happened, Sisk told witnesses that he had been drugged and raped.

Now, a warrant has been issued for Sisk's arrest for one count of first-degree murder.