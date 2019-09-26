× Affidavit: Witness says fatal stabbing suspect asked if she should kill the victim

BETHANY, Okla. – News 4 is learning more details of an early morning stabbing at a Bethany apartment complex that sent a man to the hospital where he later died.

On August 29, just after 12:30 a.m., a witness called officers to the Bethany Square Apartments near NW 16th and Rockwell, saying a man knocked on his window stating “somebody threw a knife at him.”

When police arrived, they found a man, later identified as 56-year-old Jackey Don Ivey, in the parking lot of the complex in “a pool of blood,” and “a large kitchen knife with a brown wooden handle next to [him].”

Officers provided aid to Ivey until he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

While police processed the scene, they entered the apartment of the witness who called 911.

When officers entered, they saw 29-year-old Cara Jean Lane- later identified as the suspect- who appeared to be sleeping on the couch.

When questioned, Lane would not provide the officers with her apartment number.

Finally, she told investigators she lived in Apartment 109, “the same apartment as to where [Ivey’s] blood trail had originated.”

Lane was then arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

When investigators talked to the man who called 911, he told officers Lane had entered his apartment “5-10 minutes before the victim, Jackey Ivey, knocked on his window.”

Investigators asked the witness if Lane had said anything to him when he entered, and he stated Lane told him, “I’ve been here all the time.”

Bethany Police also interviewed a witness who said Lane knocked on her door sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. on August 28 to ask for a cigarette.

The witness told officers Lane told her “Jackey was on her couch and she was very scared of him,” and then asked her “if she should kill Jackey.”

She said she offered Lane to stay on her couch if she was afraid but said: “Lane declined and left anyway.”

The witness also told investigators that she saw Lane pull a large kitchen knife with a brown handle out of her purse the day before.

Lane is still behind bars tonight and bond has not been set.